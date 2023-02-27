iHeartRadio

LISTEN: The Last of Us Soundtrack Is Here - Featuring An Emotional Cover From Nick Offerman


aaassass

By now you've seen it, and now you can hear it - the music from HBO's 'The Last of Us'.

 

 

The soundtrack features a pretty special cover, from what seems to have been the show's most memorable episode (so far), and one Nick Offerman.

You can grab it on Spotify and Apple Music!

