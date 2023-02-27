LISTEN: The Last of Us Soundtrack Is Here - Featuring An Emotional Cover From Nick Offerman

By now you've seen it, and now you can hear it - the music from HBO's 'The Last of Us'.

The Last of Us Season 1 Soundtrack is available WORLDWIDE now! #TheLastOfUs



Listen: https://t.co/NPwqaYWC8R pic.twitter.com/7OD9MPBOS8 — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) February 27, 2023

The soundtrack features a pretty special cover, from what seems to have been the show's most memorable episode (so far), and one Nick Offerman.

You can grab it on Spotify and Apple Music!