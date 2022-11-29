LISTEN: The Limp Bizkit Christmas Song You Didn't Know You Needed
There I was, minding my own business on a Tuesday morning, blissfully unaware of the fact that I needed a Limp Bizkit holiday jingle in my life.
And then, THIS popped up on my feed:
The culprit? A TikToker, who goes by Participation Certificate, and has a slew of other mashups for you to enjoy, including a Slipknot one?
