LISTEN: The Limp Bizkit Christmas Song You Didn't Know You Needed


maxresdefault (1)

There I was, minding my own business on a Tuesday morning, blissfully unaware of the fact that I needed a Limp Bizkit holiday jingle in my life.

And then, THIS popped up on my feed:

The culprit? A TikToker, who goes by Participation Certificate, and has a slew of other mashups for you to enjoy, including a Slipknot one?

 

@participationcertificate Replying to @Rowan S I hope this helps #lastchristmas #christmas #xmas #wham #whamageddon #song #christmasmusic #remix #edit #mashup #slipknot #psychosocial #rock #metal #heavymetal #pop #fyp #fypシ #foryou #cursed #cursedaudio #newsound #funny #music #producer ♬ original sound - Participation Certificate

 

