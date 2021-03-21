LISTEN: The New Greta Van Fleet Is An Absolute BANGER.
Oh boy, the new Greta Van Fleet is a heater. Check out ‘Broken Bells’.
Their next album, ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’, is less than a month away, dropping April 16th. And, as their lead singer Josh Kiszka told Kerrang!, it’ll be…different.
Comparing your new music to the debut album and the previous EPs, how far do you think Greta Van Fleet has evolved as a band?
“I think there has most certainly been change, but it’s very hard for me to have a great deal of perspective on it. Being at the heart of the process it’s tough to stand back and look at it. Have we evolved? Most certainly. We evolve as people every day and we’re constantly trying to push and challenge ourselves. That means not just musically, but philosophically and spiritually.”
Have you taken on any fresh musical influences?
“Yes, and I would say that there’s going to be quite a reaction to this, because it is quite a bit different to what we’ve done in the past. But I’ll say no more about that for now. I want people to make up their own minds and make of it what they will.”
t minus a month until the battle at garden’s gate pic.twitter.com/SaQtN8M2p5— ken you dig it ⚔️ (@lightsmylove) March 16, 2021
And, it’s been a pretty great last couple of weeks for new rock, with Rise Against and Imagine Dragons dropping bangers of their own.
