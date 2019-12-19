LISTEN: This Christmas Mashup Of Slayer & Wham! Is Just Perfect

I’ve got a real love/hate relationship with mashups. If done correctly, they’re great. But a great mashup has to be quick, interesting, weird, and most of all? Surprising. If it makes you go, “WOAH! That fits perfectly!”, it’s a great mashup.

This checks all of those aforementioned boxes. You’ve probably never heard Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ and thought, “gee, that’d be great with some Slayer spliced in!”. But here we are, with Tom Arraya’s ‘Angel of Death’ vocals atop of Wham!.

Honestly, it’s just nice to hear a rock/metal Christmas mash that doesn’t involve Mariah Carey.

*sigh*