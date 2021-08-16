LISTEN: This Dude Is Suing Nickelback, Saying They Stole Rock Star From Him

Does this song sound familiar?

I don’t imagine it does, being that I’d never heard of Snowblind Revival until yesterday, and I’m certain I’m not the only one who hadn’t. But a dude named Kirk Johnston claims Nickelback ripped his band’s song off, for their mega-hit, ‘Rock Star’. Perhaps you’ve heard of it?

More, from Blabbermouth:

Kirk Johnston filed a lawsuit against NICKELBACK members Chad Kroeger, Michael Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, as well as the band's former record label Roadrunner Records and Warner Chappell Music, Inc. and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. alleging that the NICKELBACK copied his original musical composition, "Rock Star", which he wrote in 2001 while a member of the band SNOWBLIND REVIVAL.

In August 2001, SNOWBLIND REVIVAL created a master recording of "Rock Star", along with three other original songs. The band made 15 copies of the master recording and sent them to several record labels, including Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, of which Roadrunner Records, Inc. and Warner Chappell Music, Inc. are wholly owned indirect subsidiaries. Johnston alleges that NICKELBACK had direct access to Johnston's musical composition "Rock Star" as a result of SNOWBLIND REVIVAL's marketing efforts.

In January 2005, NICKELBACK released the song "Rockstar" on its album "All The Right Reasons". Johnston alleges that "a substantial amount of the music in 'Rockstar' is copied from [his] original composition 'Rock Star'," including "the tempo, song form, melodic structure, harmonic structures, and lyrical themes."

Johnston seeks damages for copyright infringement and an injunction against further infringement.