LISTEN: This Is Cattera, The World's Biggest/Only Cat Metal Band

You heard Cattera? They’re only the hottest (and maybe only?) feline-fronted metal band on the planet right now.

Before you dismiss this as more general Internet stupidity, there is a bit of a cool story to go with Cattera, fronted by Roope Shakir, a stray cat rescued by Anna Mrzyglocki, from metal label Fearless Records.

More from ABC/Triple J.

The 'band' has released its first single in 'Hunger Of The Beast', a charity effort to benefit a local cat rescue in Brooklyn, New York. The rescue's name? Whiskers-A-GoGo. Cattera is fronted by Roope-Shakir, a cat who was rescued by Whiskers-A-GoGo, who admits that having a helpful paw up in the music industry is important. On Instagram, he shared, "I understand how important it is to have good press. I just meow all day so there's no way you would have found out about CATTERA otherwise." "When you come from the streets, you've got a lot to say, and a lot of friends to help. Luckily I've got some industry connects to help me write some hard ass cat metal and spread the word."

There’s also a behind-the-scenes video of Cattera, for those interested.

If you’re a cat/metal/cat metal fan who’d like to support, this song is $1 on bandcamp, with proceeds to Whiskers-A-GoGo, HERE.

Oh, and if you’re one of those people who follows heavy metal cats on Instagram, here’s Cattera’s IG.