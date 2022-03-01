LISTEN: TOOL Releases 'Opiate2', a Reimagined Version of Their Breakout Song
Tuesdays suck, on the whole. No offence if that’s your favourite day of the week. Of course it isn’t. Tuesdays suck. But, Tuesday’s suck infinitely less when we get new(ish) TOOL.
If that sounds familiar, it should. It’s a reimagined version of their first “hit”. Here it is, for comparison's sake:
More, from Revolver:
“the track, dubbed "Opiate²," which nearly doubles up on the original's runtime (around five minutes and 20 seconds) with tweaks throughout but most noticeably in the new rendition's jammy, psychedelic midsection.
Next comes the music video: The short film is due out March 18th as part of the Blu-ray release of "Opiate²."