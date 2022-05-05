LISTEN: Two New/Old Songs From Chester Bennington And His Pre-LP Band, Grey Daze

Another new/old Chester Bennington song has surfaced, from Grey Daze, the band Chester fronted before Linkin Park.

This follows a very cool posthumous release from them last summer, featured on DC’s Dark Knights Death Metal Soundtrack.

The former comes along a four part documentary series from Grey Daze, from an LP that’ll drop next month. Episode 1 is already out:

More, from NME:

The four-part series, called Grey Daze: Creation of the Phoenix, follows the band from their origins in the ’90s up to their yet-to-be-released LP, ‘The Phoenix’. The record, which is set to come out on June 17, features re-mastered vocals from Bennington. The Linkin Park frontman left Grey Daze back in 1998, but had reunited with them and was in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he died in 2017. The band have shared the first episode of the docu-series, which features footage of Bennington and his bandmates playing together at their start, before getting into their experience of making ‘The Phoenix’, a follow-up to their 2020 album ‘Amends‘, which also featured re-mastered vocals from Bennington’s.

If you’d like to hear some more pre-Linkin Park Chester, Spotify had Grey Daze put together a playlist ahead of June 17th, when we’ll get a full new/old album of Chester Bennington.

Excited to hear the rest of this.