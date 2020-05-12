LISTEN: Weezer's Frontman Covers Nirvana's Heart Shaped Box, On Piano!

Did I miss something? Because it seems like Nirvana’s become the most covered band on the Internet over the last couple of weeks.

There’s been good jobs done, like Post Malone’s.

And some that left much to be desired, like Wes Scantlin’s.

Anyway, enter Rivers Cuomo from Weezer, who just dropped a homemade piano cover of ‘Heart Shaped Box’.

Weezer’s been busy over the last couple of weeks, dropping a new song/video, for ‘Hero’, which the bands says is, “one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers”.

They also debuted the tune on The Simpsons last week, where they also decided to play the theme song.

And if you want more new Nirvana cover for the road, here’s female fronted rockers Bully doing, ‘About A Girl’, which has a pretty kickers Garbage-esque vibe to it.

About a Girl / Turn to Hate by Bully

Can't wait to see who covers Nirvana next week.

Michael Buble? Pitbull? Cannibal Corpse?