LOOK: 13 Vehicles From Mad Max: Fury Road Are Going Up For Auction!

As life on earth seems determined to devolve into a chaotic, irreparable dumpster fire, it’s starting to feel like maybe we should be making some arrangements. You know, building a bunker, stockpiling canned goods, etc. One arrangement you might not’ve thought to make? A sturdy, post-apocalyptic set of wheels. Thankfully, they’re having an auction for just such a thing in Australia.

To be more specific, an auction of 13 vehicles from Tom Hardy’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.

More, from MotorTrend:

"Australia-based Lloyd's Classic Car Auctions has retrieved from the pit of hell itself a collection of 13 weapon-slinging contraptions from Mad Max: Fury Road, which it plans to auction of as part of its two-day Spring Carnival Grand Carmada event. The collection is titled "High Octane Offers - Expressions of Madness Invited."

If you’d like to browse the listing, it’s right HERE. There’s a total of 13 vehicles going up for auction.