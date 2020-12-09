iHeartRadio

LOOK: A 140 Year Old Beer Recipe, Resurrected By A Calgary Brewery!

EbS5OxPXgAAZv_A

Cronk is the drink.

Let me explain. It all started back in June, when University of Calgary researcher/professor Paul Fairie came across an old beer recipe. And by old, I mean 140 years old.

And the dudes over at Cold Garden were more than willing to bring Cronk back to life.

The only problem? Cronk went fast. The first batch sold out very, very quickly.

But, there’s good news on that front.

Just be careful how much Cronk you crush, especially if you’ve got a horse to ride.

