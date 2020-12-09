LOOK: A 140 Year Old Beer Recipe, Resurrected By A Calgary Brewery!

Cronk is the drink.

Let me explain. It all started back in June, when University of Calgary researcher/professor Paul Fairie came across an old beer recipe. And by old, I mean 140 years old.

In 1883, a drink called "Cronk" started advertising in the Calgary Herald. See if you can spot their ads. pic.twitter.com/yg3dMRDkY6 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) June 21, 2020

And the dudes over at Cold Garden were more than willing to bring Cronk back to life.

.@paulisci Sarsaparilla, Sassafras, and Sarsaparilla extract ordered. Stay tuned for Cronk. @SilkRoadSpices, we'll see you soon for chamomile and cinnamon. pic.twitter.com/RnukmIIKgN — Cold Garden (@cold_garden) June 24, 2020

The only problem? Cronk went fast. The first batch sold out very, very quickly.

But, there’s good news on that front.

Cronk is back.

Also introducing Modern Cronk AKA Cronk 2.0 AKA Pure Hype Cronk Juice, the true essence of Cronk brewed with vanilla and cacao.



Trying to limit Cronk crowds so Cronk is available for presale at https://t.co/lqscnOyvBY, delivery & pickup start Dec 15th#cronk. pic.twitter.com/tYIfIeBPJE — Cold Garden (@cold_garden) December 9, 2020

Just be careful how much Cronk you crush, especially if you’ve got a horse to ride.