If you’re looking for a new career, making “Candyologist” is the position for you?

Yes, that’s a a real thing. And the best part? This isn’t one of those “gotta be an American citizen to be eligible” kinda opportunities. It’s a Canadian company, with Candy Funhouse, an operation out of Mississauga, Ontario.

Do you love CANDY and CHOCOLATE? Are you passionate about confectionary and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this might be the perfect position for you! We are currently looking for Full Time and Part Time Candy and Chocolate taste testers, also known as ‘Candyologists’! Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry. The candidates will also play an integral role in selecting the candies that will be a part of the first ever Candy Funhouse branded candy line. 10 new and original candy creations will be selected and narrowed down from 100’s of possible options. Here at Candy Funhouse, confectionary is a science!

They’ve got full time and part time positions listed, and you can work remotely. Apple HERE.

If anyone needs me, I’ll be working on my resume.