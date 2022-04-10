LOOK: A Canadian Scored A Big KO At UFC 273, Then Raised A Ton of Money For A Fight Against Cancer!
Mike Mallet had a pretty incredible Saturday night. First, the knockout.
Mike Malott faceplants and TKOs Mickey Gall pic.twitter.com/ZpEo8orzWF— Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) April 10, 2022
But even more impressive? What “Proper” did after the fight:
After winning in a first round KO, Mike Malott one of the lowest paid UFC Fighters on the roster, donates all his show money to his Coach, whose daughter is battling childhood cancer. pic.twitter.com/06HySup8lC— Jason Wu 👏🏻😷💉🏊♂️🍐🌷🌳🦮👨👨👧👦🏠🇺🇦 (@ijasonwu) April 10, 2022
The post-fight speech really seemed to inspire many…including Jake Paul?
When @Michael_Malott raised over 40k last night just by mentioning this on the broadcast. Respect. https://t.co/LgO8R8YqoV— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 10, 2022
.@michael_malott, congrats on the win. Count me and @Boxingbullies in for $10K. Fuck cancer and fuck shitty fighter pay. https://t.co/N1ToLcRSGB— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 10, 2022
Mallot shared more of his story at the post-dight press conference, too.
It is so great to have someone like Mike Malott representing Canada in the UFC.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022
An incredible class act and good on the fans who gave him donation money on his way to the back and those who donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe since his post-fight speech. pic.twitter.com/6M5sGCGCFX
One more look at that left hook too, shall we?
#UFC273 Malott with the KO! pic.twitter.com/4uFsA7Sjks— PREZDENT.eth (@CryptoLifeJack) April 10, 2022
What a beauty. As of this writing, the GoFundMe is at nearly $100,000.
First-round finish in his UFC debut and a hearty “f-ck cancer” from Mike Malott. #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/WFwtAtILB3— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 10, 2022