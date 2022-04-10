iHeartRadio

LOOK: A Canadian Scored A Big KO At UFC 273, Then Raised A Ton of Money For A Fight Against Cancer!

FP8Uf4XVEAEBJE0

Mike Mallet had a pretty incredible Saturday night. First, the knockout.

 

 

But even more impressive? What “Proper” did after the fight:

 

 

The post-fight speech really seemed to inspire many…including Jake Paul?

 

 

Mallot shared more of his story at the post-dight press conference, too.

 

 

One more look at that left hook too, shall we?

 

 

What a beauty. As of this writing, the GoFundMe is at nearly $100,000.

