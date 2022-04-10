LOOK: A Canadian Scored A Big KO At UFC 273, Then Raised A Ton of Money For A Fight Against Cancer!

Mike Mallet had a pretty incredible Saturday night. First, the knockout.

Mike Malott faceplants and TKOs Mickey Gall pic.twitter.com/ZpEo8orzWF — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) April 10, 2022

But even more impressive? What “Proper” did after the fight:

After winning in a first round KO, Mike Malott one of the lowest paid UFC Fighters on the roster, donates all his show money to his Coach, whose daughter is battling childhood cancer. pic.twitter.com/06HySup8lC — Jason Wu 👏🏻😷💉🏊‍♂️🍐🌷🌳🦮👨‍👨‍👧‍👦🏠🇺🇦 (@ijasonwu) April 10, 2022

The post-fight speech really seemed to inspire many…including Jake Paul?

When @Michael_Malott raised over 40k last night just by mentioning this on the broadcast. Respect. https://t.co/LgO8R8YqoV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 10, 2022

.@michael_malott, congrats on the win. Count me and @Boxingbullies in for $10K. Fuck cancer and fuck shitty fighter pay. https://t.co/N1ToLcRSGB — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 10, 2022

Mallot shared more of his story at the post-dight press conference, too.

It is so great to have someone like Mike Malott representing Canada in the UFC.



An incredible class act and good on the fans who gave him donation money on his way to the back and those who donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe since his post-fight speech. pic.twitter.com/6M5sGCGCFX — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

One more look at that left hook too, shall we?

What a beauty. As of this writing, the GoFundMe is at nearly $100,000.