LOOK: Some Mighty Ducks Originals Are Returning For The Disney+ Reboot!

I’ve been admittedly skeptical about the upcoming reboot of The Mighty Ducks, for Disney+. As previously stated, it’s got nothing to do with the Minnesota Miracle Man himself, Emilio Estevez. Great to have Gordon Bombay back in the fold, don’t get me wrong.

I think I’ve just been realizing that the movies I adored whilst growing up in rural Alberta were, in fact, corny as hell. And so, of course, the trailer for the reboot should look corny too, right?

Anyway, I thought it just wasn’t for me, and that instead I’d just hang onto the fond memories of the original trilogy. And then, this photo surfaced in my Twitter mentions yesterday.

And, upon doing some digging, turns out the show is gonna feature some Ducks alumni after all, according to EW.

Almost 30 years later, Ducks (still) fly together. EW has learned exclusively that most of the stars of the original Mighty Ducks movies are returning for an episode of the upcoming Disney+ revival series. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will feature the massive reunion in episode 6, featuring characters from all three films including Elden Henson as Fulton, Matt Doherty as Averman, Vinny La Russo as Adam Banks, Marguerite Moreau as Connie, Garret Henson as Guy, and Justin Wong as Kenny Wu. "It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay [Emilio Estevez] has with Fulton — they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days," creator Steven Brill tells EW. "This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story." In a case of life imitating art, Henson first heard about the idea for this reunion when he ran into Brill on the streets of New York while filming Daredevil, and he immediately said yes. "There is a Spirit of the Ducks gala where they're honoring the current coach and the history of the Ducks and that's what brings us all back together," Henson says.

It also sounds like Charlie Conway might show up later on, too.

There are some former Ducks missing from this reunion, however, most notably Joshua Jackson's Charlie. "We don't know where Charlie is, unfortunately," Brill explains, adding that "he's going to come back somewhere but him and Gordon aren't necessarily talking right now, they're in a down period." According to Brill, Jackson "was too busy, just working, and the pandemic hit so it wasn't really possible with his schedule. But I hope Josh makes a reappearance in the future, for sure."

And just like that, I’m back in. Full story from Entertainment Weekly below.

Ducks (still) fly together when the stars of the original movies return in Disney+ revival 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.' https://t.co/osLWGhiqaZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 18, 2021

Emilio, you magnificent son of a bitch.