LOOK: A Full Preview of Tomorrow's Night's UFC Card: McGregor/Poirier 2!

Surely by now you’ve heard (perhaps in this very blog), Conor McGregor returns to the UFC’s Octagon tomorrow night.

And normally, that’d mean all kinds of hijinks, shit talk, and the craziness that comes with hyping up a McGregor. This time around though, Conor seems…different.

A sportsman.

The competitive fire is still there, but so is the respect.@TheNotoriousMMA and @DustinPoirier will share the Octagon, some hot sauce, and a vision for the donation discussed back in October. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/mI8FBmzHvu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2021

A family man.

How about a fight poster signed by two generations of McGregors? ✍️



(via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/PihVwZHyoC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2021

And focused.

"It's all I do. ... Mark my words."



McGregor guarantees a KO on Saturday.



Stream the full interview tonight on ESPN+: https://t.co/Dx3OjkALDv pic.twitter.com/GJPJDTz6pw — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2021

"All the money, all the belts, all everything, that comes and that goes. You know what lives on? Highlights."@TheNotoriousMMA says he's motivated as ever and "only getting started." #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/XOCSGPQcCx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2021

Don’t get it twisted, I’m still expecting an intense stare down at the weigh-ins on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island this morning.

And, of course, this isn’t the first time these two dudes have locked horns in the cage.

But, that was quite a while ago.

2013 ⏳ 2021@TheNotoriousMMA has transformed his body over the years 🇮🇪 #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/KBAnl98KMz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2021

Spanning nine years, two weight classes, and 24 UFC fights, this is @DustinPoirier 💎 #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/L3zI9nCqHj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2021

If this wasn’t enough to get you hyped for tomorrow night, maybe the UFC’s Countdown episode will do it.

I’ll leave you with their stare down from yesterday’s press conference. Enjoy the fights, dudes!

PS: don’t you dare sleep on the co-main event. It should be fireworks, too.

