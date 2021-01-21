iHeartRadio

LOOK: A Full Preview of Tomorrow's Night's UFC Card: McGregor/Poirier 2!

Screenshot-2021-01-21-at-17.46.12

Surely by now you’ve heard (perhaps in this very blog), Conor McGregor returns to the UFC’s Octagon tomorrow night.

And normally, that’d mean all kinds of hijinks, shit talk, and the craziness that comes with hyping up a McGregor. This time around though, Conor seems…different.

A sportsman.

 

 

A family man.

 

 

And focused.

 

 

Don’t get it twisted, I’m still expecting an intense stare down at the weigh-ins on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island this morning.

And, of course, this isn’t the first time these two dudes have locked horns in the cage.

But, that was quite a while ago.

 

 

If this wasn’t enough to get you hyped for tomorrow night, maybe the UFC’s Countdown episode will do it.

I’ll leave you with their stare down from yesterday’s press conference. Enjoy the fights, dudes!

 

 

PS: don’t you dare sleep on the co-main event. It should be fireworks, too.

