LOOK: A Legal Firm Totaled All Of The Medical Bills From Jackass And...It's A LOT.

Today’s blog is going to accomplish two things.

It’s gonna give you an appreciation for the kind of damage the Jackass crew have put themselves through. And, it’ll probably make you grateful for Canadian medical care, because hooooly shit, medicine is expensive.

With a new Jackass movie on the horizon, Nova Legal Funding decided to take a stab at how much the crew’s medical bills would’ve totalled over the years.

More, from CNET:

Based on the study's breakdown of individual cast member medical bills, the total cost of the crew's injuries is about $24,263,000. Nova looked at 79 injuries in total between the six Jackass stars, including 28 broken bones, 36 head injuries and an alligator bite. The study suggests that if other cast members' injuries were taken into account, the total could be closer to $38 million. Nova Legal Funding released the Jackass Injury List on Sept. 2. Knoxville is at the top of the injury list with over $8.66 million in medical bills, and Ehren McGhehey is a close second having racked up over $7.38 million in medical expenses. Steve-O amassed over $5.82 million, Dave England came in at over $1.65 million, while Jason "Wee Man" Acuña and Preston Lacy closed up the list with $675,000 and $75,000, respectively. The study listed out total injuries and subsequent medical expenses for Knoxville, Steve-O and Ehren McGhehey, pointing out the most expensive (and frightening) ones like Knoxville's brain hemorrhage ($2.5 million), Steve-O's $900,000 skin grafts and McGhehey's thrice broken neck ($2.7 million).

In case you missed it, Paramount delayed Jackass Forever until February, which Johnny Knoxville announced in the most Knoxville way possible.

One last Jackass. Can’t wait.