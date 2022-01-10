LOOK: A New Jackass Trailer Is Here, Featuring A Punch To The Junk From A UFC Fighter!

This popped up on my Twitter feed yesterday:

Francis Ngannou punched a poor soul in the 🥜 in Jackass Forever 😭 pic.twitter.com/k160ateynR — Chris De Santiago (@ChrisD_MMA) January 10, 2022

I immediately thought to myself, “that’s weird, I don’t recall UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punching Jackass’ “Danger” Ehren McGhehey in the family jewels!”. It was then that I did some Googling, and found a brand new trailer for Jackass Forever!

A brand new Jackass flick, in our lives in less than a month, February 4th, 2022. More immediately than that, Ngannou makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon, next weekend, in a title unification bout against Cyril Gane that could very well be his last in the UFC. Also, back to that junk punch that spawned this blog for a second. We can all agree that looks like a truly awful punch to have to take . But that blow seems even more hellacious, when you consider that the man’s packing power equivalent to being hit by a Ford Escort.

WOOF. I wouldn’t wanna be Danger Ehren, or Cyril Gane, for any amount of money. Godspeed, gents.