LOOK: A New Kings of Leon Album Drops Today, In A Way That No Band's Done Before

New Kings of Leon today! Which is great news, not just because the first two songs they’ve released sound good.

But also because they’re doing something no band has ever done before. They’re releasing ‘When You See Yourself’ as an “NFT”. What the hell is an NFT? I’ll let CNET explain.

NFTs are a kind of cryptocurrency that carry goods like tickets, art and music. Because they operate on a blockchain, anyone can access the details of an NFT transaction. Their value goes up and down like stocks, Rolling Stone notes. The band will reportedly release the album as three types of tokens, with one being a special album package, the other providing live show perks like front-row seats, and another for exclusive audiovisual art. The token will cost $50, and will include a digital download, limited-edition vinyl and "enhanced media" like a moving album cover, Rolling Stone says. Customers can purchase the album NFTs starting Friday at 12 p.m. ET. After two weeks, there reportedly won't be any more made. YellowHeart is also creating 18 "golden tickets," according to the report, six of which the band will auction while the rest will be vaulted. "Each one of those is a unique NFT with the most incredible Kings of Leon art you've ever seen," YellowHeart CEO Josh Katz told Rolling Stone. Owners of the tokens will have access to four front-row seats during any Kings of Leon tour for life. They'll also get a VIP experience with a personal driver, concierge at the show and the chance to spend time with the band before the show, as well as lounge access. When the show's over, their car will be packed with four bags containing all items from the merchandise booth.

And it’s not just Kings of Leon getting in on the NFT action. So is Portugal, The Man, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and the NBA.

Sounds cool, but these are the kinds of stories that make a guy feel really old, really quick.