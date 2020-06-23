iHeartRadio

LOOK: A Powerful Scene In Talladega, As NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace

I’m not a big NASCAR guy, but you don’t have to be a racing fan to understand what an incredible scene unfolded yesterday, at Talladega. 

 

 

In case you missed it, the FBI and NASCAR are looking into a disturbing incident from this past weekend, when Wallace found a noose in his garage.

The powerful visual of everyone walking Wallace’s car to the front clearly meant a lot to Bubba, the first black full time driver in NASCAR, who’s been outspoken in recent weeks about the Black Lives Matter movement.

 

 

What a day in Talladega. 

