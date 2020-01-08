iHeartRadio
LOOK: A Smart Speaker That Stores Your Stash!

Well, this is brilliant. And a classic case of, “goddammit, why didn’t I think of that?”. 

Just because marijuana’s now legal doesn’t mean that its socially acceptable. Anybody who’s hiding a stash somewhere in their place knows exactly what I’m talking about. So, how about a new way to store your sh*t?

They’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign, and if you wanna get yourself one of these KEEP (and help the dudes help other dudes hide their sh*t!), order up HERE: https://discoverkeep.com/?ref=producthunt

