LOOK: A Super Rare Lamborghini Just Landed In Calgary!
How sick is this? A super rare sports car, and it just landed in Calgary.
Despite the cold and snow, a very special Lamborghini Sián was delivered to Lamborghini Calgary this afternoon. Only 63 will be built for the world, this being the only one coming to Canada. They cost CA$4.6 million plus options and have a 6.5L V12 + hybrid motors producing 785hp. from r/Calgary
And it’s every bit as badass as it looks. 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, a top speed of 249 km/h, and apparently, owned by the likes of Mark Zuckerberg.
If you were thinking about spending almost $4 million and grabbing one, all 63 have already been sold, including two that were delivered to London recently.
Super Saiyans🔥🔥— Otsile K (@OtsileJK) January 19, 2021
The new Nero Helene and Grigio Nimbus Lamborghini Sian FKP 37s with a perfect London sunset.
📸 Masterkrishan (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/QasBz4iGoT
And for the rest of us? Maybe we just think about springing for the LEGO model.
LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is available for backorder at the LEGO Store (exclusive), ships July 5 ($489.99) https://t.co/4un4JfiajG pic.twitter.com/4lu5SEel6W— Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) June 5, 2020