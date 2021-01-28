LOOK: A Super Rare Lamborghini Just Landed In Calgary!

How sick is this? A super rare sports car, and it just landed in Calgary.

And it’s every bit as badass as it looks. 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, a top speed of 249 km/h, and apparently, owned by the likes of Mark Zuckerberg.

If you were thinking about spending almost $4 million and grabbing one, all 63 have already been sold, including two that were delivered to London recently.

Super Saiyans🔥🔥



The new Nero Helene and Grigio Nimbus Lamborghini Sian FKP 37s with a perfect London sunset.



📸 Masterkrishan (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/QasBz4iGoT — Otsile K (@OtsileJK) January 19, 2021

And for the rest of us? Maybe we just think about springing for the LEGO model.