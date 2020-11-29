iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: A Winter Jacket Designed To Keep...Burgers Warm?

3Vw-ovmoq0GrcP4tPpWGeTrZkVmYJPqAlS3vPVDvPMs

This is the kind of innovation that gives a guy hope for the future of mankind. Because way too often, the news highlights the kinds of humans that are eating laundry pods, and not the kind that see problems and fix them.

Like the dudes who came up with The Burger Jacket.

It's friday night and you've had some drinks at the local bar. You feel it's time to go home and your stomach is in desperate need of some food. You grab yourself some juicy burgers to keep you warm on the way back, but once home you realise your burgers are ice cold...
Needless to say this was an inmense problem in dire need of solving. So we, three friends with no prior knowledge of the fashion industry, answered the call. How hard could it be to develop a Jacket that keeps you ánd your burgers warm?

Yes, this is a real thing

Three Dutch dudes named Joost, Chris, and Henk. A jacket with eight insulated pockets to keep your burger(s) warm.

What a time to be alive. If you wanna look into a Burger Jacket, they’re not cheap. But, they’re tested at -25, come in multiple colours, and are goose down filled. I’d be lying if I sad I wasn’t thinking about getting one.

https://theburgerjacket.com/

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!
  • christmaspayroll_contest

    CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas Payroll

    Starting November 30, get on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
  • employeeoftheweek_contest

    CJAY 92's Employee of the Week

    Show us how you're listening to CJAY 92 on the jobsite for your chance to win a $679 CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless 8 Tool Combo kit!
  • pink4reud_contestbanner

    Pink 4reud VIP Experience

    LIVE MUSIC is BACK, now with social distancing! Listen to CJAY Nights for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.