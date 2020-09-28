LOOK: AC/DC Appears To Be Teasing A New Album...Or Something?

New AC/DC, anyone? Because it sure looks like we’re about to get some.

About 10 days ago, these images leaked, which had people suspecting they might be from a music video.

These were posted earlier today... With strong RUMOURS that an album will follow this November. Follow AC⚡️DC’s socials for an official announcement. Until then, enjoy the possibility. pic.twitter.com/epZ9sX0Y3Y — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) September 19, 2020

All of this would seem to confirm suspicions about the band reuniting with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd, too. They were photographed behind a Vancouver recording studio in 2018. And, plans for a new album this past “February/March” that were teased by an Aussie radio host, and then seemingly derailed by the pandemic.

My mail is there will be a new album released by AC/DC February/March this year, but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia October/November 2020. And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be out front. And even Phil Rudd [drums] might be back in the group either playing percussion or drums with Angus [Young, guitar] so that they've got three of — well, not the originals, but three of the old-timers, if you like, back there. They've had a few changes over the journey, but Angus out front, Brian Johnson lead singing, and maybe Phil Rudd, after his issues that he's had in recent times.

For now, we’ll just have to keep monitoring the band’s social media platforms. And, watching the mini-doc series they’ve got celebrating the 40th anniversary of ‘Back In Black’ on their YouTube channel.