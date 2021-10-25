LOOK: According to Science, This Is The Scariest Movie Of All Time

Have you heard of the movie ‘Host’?

It’s not just a cool new(ish) horror movie that was shot entirely on Zoom during the pandemic. It’s also the scariest movie ever, according to science. More, from CTV:

Conducted by consumer comparison website BroadbandChoices.co.uk, the Science of Scare Project works to categorically find the scariest movies in existence based on what gets viewers' hearts pumping.

The project, which first debuted in 2020, had 250 people from a range of ages outfitted with heart rate monitors to watch 40 scary movies in "screaming rooms" while under medical and researcher supervision.

According to the study, the participants watched more than 120 hours of "best" horror films, as determined by critics' lists and Reddit forums, over the course of several weeks.

Dan Clifford, who funded the study, measured the viewers' average resting heart rate of 64 beats per minute (BPM) against their average increased heart rate during different films and calculated the difference to come up with the winner.

The study found that "Host," a low budget movie shot entirely on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, was found "scientifically to be the scariest film of all."

According to the findings, director Rob Savage's "Host" sent audience heart rates as high as 130 BPM -- the equivalent of jogging -- at the film's scariest moment, beating 2020’s winner, "Sinister." The film tells the story of a group of friends who take part in a "virtual séance" during one of their pandemic video catch-ups.

The study noted that audiences overall experienced a 37 per cent increase in heart rate of 88 BPM when watching the movie.