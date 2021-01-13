LOOK: Amazon Has Revealed The Synposis For Their Lord of the Rings TV Show

We’ve got an synopsis for the most expensive TV show ever.

Amazon's been hard at work on their Lord of the Rings adaptation, and told the world more about it yesterday.

“Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The show hasn’t even aired yet, and has already been renewed for a second season. It’s also apparently cost them somewhere $500 million and $1 billion to make.

Thankfully, the coronavirus hasn’t completely derailed things, although the pandemic did delay things, according to IndieWire.

Like work most upcoming Hollywood television shows, production on Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series was halted in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closure came one month after the series started filming, and after New Zealand instituted protective immigration measures to protect the country from the coronavirus, including 14 days of compulsory self-isolation for citizens and visitors entering the country. Thankfully, “Lord of the Rings” was among several projects that had been granted a border exemption by New Zealand. The series’ crew aimed to resume filming in September and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in December that production is well-underway in New Zealand.

More on what’s quickly becoming one of the most highly anticipated shows in the history of television HERE.

Also, how the hell is the Peter Jackson version of Lord of the Rings twenty years old already? Jesus. The just dropped a 4K version of it before Christmas, which is really something to behold.