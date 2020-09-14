LOOK: Apparently, There's A Way To Order Up Nachos...At Subway?
Subway nachos? That’s a thing, apparently. At least, according to a Subway employee on TikTok, who goes by the name of “MiladFromSubway”.
@miladfromsubway
One day @subway will sponsor me, and we will put Nachos on the menu 😤 Reply to @brianspilner98♬ original sound - miladfromsubway
As I learned from a quick Google, turns out, there’s actually quite a few secret menu items over at Subway. You’ve just gotta know what to ask for, or what to tell the sandwich artist. Items like Sweet & Sour Chicken Sub, Deconstructed Breakfast Taco, & Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub are HERE, while Ranker has instructions for orders like The Carnivore, The Feast, & The Big Philly Cheesesteak over HERE.
And, if you believe this YouTuber, there’s also an easy way to score yourself free cookies at Subway, too. Who knew?
