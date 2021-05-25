iHeartRadio

LOOK: Brace Yourselves, Robot Strippers Are...Already Here?

butt_lg-min

Imagine my surprise, perusing my Twitter feed the other evening, and coming across this. A robot stripper?! 

 

 

So, in the name of broadcast journalism, I promptly Googled, “robot strippers”, a sketchy Google at best. But, I do it all for you, the listener/reader. Apparently, this was a weird gimmick from a Vegas strip club a couple of years ago, when a big tech conference was in town.

More, from Business Insider.

The Sapphire Las Vegas is normally a standard strip club, with human (female) dancers. But during CES 2018, going on this week, it's transforming into a robot strip club.

It still has a stable of female dancers, but the big feature during CES — intended to draw in CES attendees — is a gaggle of robot dancers brought in from the UK.

The robots have terrifying-looking closed circuit television cameras as heads, giving them a distinctly "Mass Effect" vibe.

First robot dogs, now this?

What a time to be alive. 

 

Want more stuff like this? Follow me on Twitter.

