LOOK: Brace Yourselves, Robot Strippers Are...Already Here?

Imagine my surprise, perusing my Twitter feed the other evening, and coming across this. A robot stripper?!

They said robots would replace us, I just didn’t think I’d be replaced this soon pic.twitter.com/CF1CBmznZM — Adam (@adamgreattweet) May 19, 2021

So, in the name of broadcast journalism, I promptly Googled, “robot strippers”, a sketchy Google at best. But, I do it all for you, the listener/reader. Apparently, this was a weird gimmick from a Vegas strip club a couple of years ago, when a big tech conference was in town.

More, from Business Insider.

The Sapphire Las Vegas is normally a standard strip club, with human (female) dancers. But during CES 2018, going on this week, it's transforming into a robot strip club. It still has a stable of female dancers, but the big feature during CES — intended to draw in CES attendees — is a gaggle of robot dancers brought in from the UK. The robots have terrifying-looking closed circuit television cameras as heads, giving them a distinctly "Mass Effect" vibe.

First robot dogs, now this?

What a time to be alive.

