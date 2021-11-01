LOOK: Buckle Up, There's A 'Quiet Place' Video Game Coming!

A Quiet Place was a pretty badass horror movie.

Odds are, it’d be a pretty badass video game too, no? Well, we’re gonna find out. More, from Saber Interactive, one of the companies about to make it happen:

Saber Interactive and iLLOGIKA, along with EP1T0ME, have announced the development of A Quiet Place, a new single-player, story-driven horror adventure video game based on Paramount Pictures’ acclaimed film franchise. This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous. The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game.

“The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they’ve never felt before,” said Hervé Sliwa, Creative Director at iLLOGIKA. “We’re excited to work with EP1T0ME and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future.”

“The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and iLLOGIKA is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property. We are proud to say that A Quiet Place is the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label,” said Todd Hollenshead, Head of Publishing at Saber Interactive.