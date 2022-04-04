LOOK: Busch Beer Is Planning To Save Trees...By Having You Pee In A Busch

Some brilliant marketing here from Busch beer, with an added layer of good being done for the environment. Last week, they launched their “Pee In A Busch” campaign:

With more folks going to the great outdoors, more folks are going IN the great outdoors. And that’s a problem. Because pee hurts trees. That’s why this #EarthMonth we’re urging y’all to pack out ALL your waste: Save a Tree, Pee in Busch & remember to flush it when you get home! pic.twitter.com/Bo0fq6Dir8 — Busch Latte (@BuschBeer) April 1, 2022

They launched this on April 1st, but it’s not a prank at all, as some suspected. More, from Whiskey Riff:

Busch Light has the ultimate fix to these problems, as they’ve unveiled the “Save a Tree, Pee in a Busch” campaign, just in time to celebrate Earth Month. According to One Tree Planted, peeing on trees can be incredibly destructive, leaving them more susceptible to disease, pests, and nutrient loss. Therefore, Busch Light is offering the limited-edition Pee in a Busch funnel kit, which includes a funnel that perfectly fits inside the opening of a Busch Light can, so you can take a piss in it and dispose of it elsewhere. For the campaign, Busch Light has teamed up with One Tree Planted, and 100% of the profits from the Busch funnel kit will be donated to the organization.

I know it’s an American beer, but if you’d like to buy yourself a “Pee In A Busch Kit” to funnel your urine for the environment, you can do that HERE.