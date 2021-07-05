LOOK: Calgary Beer Is Back, Thanks To Village Brewery!

Calgary beer is back! And who better to resurrect a brew that dates back 129 years than one of Calgary’s OG breweries, Village.

Calgary Beer is Back! Our team had the opportunity to pay homage to the former Calgary Brewing & Malting Co. and its iconic Calgary Beer! We were inspired to revive the 129-year-old brand with our take on a lightly hopped Craft Lager in 4 unique cans designs. Available now! pic.twitter.com/sc47qHpAuX — Village Brewery (@villagebrewery) July 5, 2021

More on the history of Calgary’s oldest beer, from the City of Calgary:

In 1875, the North-West Territories Act was passed, which prohibited alcohol across western Canada. The small community at the confluence of the Bow and Elbow Rivers was as dry as dust but there was a thirst for change. That change came in 1892 when prohibition was repealed. Just three months later, The Calgary Brewing & Malting Company was born. The first batch of the famed buffalo and horseshoe logoed beer hit town streets in 1893 – a full year before Calgary would become a city. The brainchild of A. E. Cross - one of Calgary's first modern industrialists who is immortalized as one of the Stampede’s Big Four – was elected president and quickly assembled a team of his rancher friends to finance and establish the fledgling company – Alberta's first brewery. The brewery quickly proved successful and over the next decades Cross re-invested the company's profits into growth and diversification including the acquisition of smaller breweries and hotels. The influence of the brewery was so far reaching that the Inglewood area in which it is situated became known as “Brewery Flats.” Many of Calgary's leading citizens were original shareholders of the company. The primary product was “Calgary Export Lager”, which was shipped as far as China and Australia, but distributed mainly in western Canada. The founding of the Brewery introduced barley growing to Alberta. To encourage barley growing for malting purposes, the company imported seed barley from Ontario and distributed it amongst the farmers of Alberta and guaranteed a return of 25% higher than regular market price.

Grab yourself some Calgary beer HERE.