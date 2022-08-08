iHeartRadio

LOOK: Calgary's BUMP Festival Showcases Some Badass Outdoor Art!

Screenshot 2022-08-08 091629

The Beltline Urban Murals Project (BUMP) Festival has been going since 2017.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

 

And this year's fest features some legendary artists, like Kwest:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

 

And DAIM:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

 

The latter, as you may know, was kind enough to paint us the world's largest mural! More, from CTV

German graffiti artist Mirko Reisser, known as DAIM, used a swing-stage to paint and spray-paint the tremendously tall piece of art on the eastern side of the First on Tenth building (123 10th Ave. S.W.) in the Beltline.

The gargantuan undertaking was part of the Beltline Urban Murals Project (BUMP) Festival, a community-led and artist-focused event that sees public spaces reimagined through art.

 The festival also featurtes some incredible local artists, like Alex Kwong.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KWONG (@_alexkwong)

 

You can get all of details on events, locations, and artists on YYC BUMP's website.

