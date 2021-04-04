iHeartRadio

LOOK: Canadian MMA Fighter Loses His Finger In A Fight!

Ex-1QIZWUA8axNx

A few noteworthy things from the world of Mixed Martial Arts this weekend, if I may? Let’s start with the biggest KO.

Paul Capaldo turned the lights out on Chris Vasil on Friday night.

The best overall performance? Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, with this bomb/choke at Bellator 255 on Friday. 

The biggest news? McGregor/Poirier III is a go, for July.

 

Oh, and the gnarliest thing from the weekend? I intentionally saved that for the bottom of this blog, in case you’re squeamish. Canadian Khetag Pliev lost a finger at Cage Fury the other night.

 

 

It’s a little tough to see, but maybe that’s a good thing.

But don’t worry, all’s fixed.

 

 

MMA fighters are built different. Canadian MMA fighters? Even more different. 

