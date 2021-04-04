LOOK: Canadian MMA Fighter Loses His Finger In A Fight!
A few noteworthy things from the world of Mixed Martial Arts this weekend, if I may? Let’s start with the biggest KO.
Paul Capaldo turned the lights out on Chris Vasil on Friday night.
HIGHLIGHT REEL FINISH!!!!#CFFC95 pic.twitter.com/JtlawngMhS— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 3, 2021
GOODNESS GRACIOUS 😵— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) April 3, 2021
Watch the full replay of #CFFC95 anytime, anywhere only on @UFCFightPass
📺 https://t.co/cGMRxMeF8O#CFFC #MMA #UFC #KO #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/3fKPiNHs4Z
The best overall performance? Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, with this bomb/choke at Bellator 255 on Friday.
PITBULL #Bellator255 pic.twitter.com/ZjYjucJm3W— Talkin Hands (@TalkinHands101) April 3, 2021
The biggest news? McGregor/Poirier III is a go, for July.
Oh, and the gnarliest thing from the weekend? I intentionally saved that for the bottom of this blog, in case you’re squeamish. Canadian Khetag Pliev lost a finger at Cage Fury the other night.
Toronto's Khetag Pliev went to the corner between rounds and noticed that his finger was missing.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2021
Colour commentator @CMPunk: "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."
What the fuck???? Khetag Pliev's finger is gone #CFFC94 pic.twitter.com/svNeLy8ygd— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 2, 2021
It’s a little tough to see, but maybe that’s a good thing.
But don’t worry, all’s fixed.
Update from Pliev: “All good 🤙🏻” pic.twitter.com/TeVI5ZPzuh— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 2, 2021
MMA fighters are built different. Canadian MMA fighters? Even more different.
"When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy.”— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 2, 2021
MMA fighter Khetag Pliev suffers severed finger during bout, undergoes emergency surgery https://t.co/LNLRRJDnne
This man fought a FULL ROUND with his FINGER RIPPED OFF. #CFFC94 😩pic.twitter.com/JWSofdLB7j— BroBible (@BroBible) April 2, 2021
Khetag Pliev just posted an update on Instagram.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2021
"Finger is back in place." pic.twitter.com/jqe4sl6Tqp
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
Funny 1060AM's Stand-up Comedy MadnessHelp us crown the funniest Stand-up Comedian and you could win $500 CASH!