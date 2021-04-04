LOOK: Canadian MMA Fighter Loses His Finger In A Fight!

A few noteworthy things from the world of Mixed Martial Arts this weekend, if I may? Let’s start with the biggest KO.

Paul Capaldo turned the lights out on Chris Vasil on Friday night.

The best overall performance? Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, with this bomb/choke at Bellator 255 on Friday.

The biggest news? McGregor/Poirier III is a go, for July.

Oh, and the gnarliest thing from the weekend? I intentionally saved that for the bottom of this blog, in case you’re squeamish. Canadian Khetag Pliev lost a finger at Cage Fury the other night.

Toronto's Khetag Pliev went to the corner between rounds and noticed that his finger was missing.



Colour commentator @CMPunk: "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2021

It’s a little tough to see, but maybe that’s a good thing.

But don’t worry, all’s fixed.

Update from Pliev: “All good 🤙🏻” pic.twitter.com/TeVI5ZPzuh — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 2, 2021

MMA fighters are built different. Canadian MMA fighters? Even more different.

"When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy.”



MMA fighter Khetag Pliev suffers severed finger during bout, undergoes emergency surgery https://t.co/LNLRRJDnne — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 2, 2021

This man fought a FULL ROUND with his FINGER RIPPED OFF. #CFFC94 😩pic.twitter.com/JWSofdLB7j — BroBible (@BroBible) April 2, 2021