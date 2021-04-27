LOOK: Chris Weidman Shows X-Ray Photos After Successful Surgery On Broken Leg From UFC 261

It was one of the worst injuries in the history of mixed martial arts, and it happened on Saturday night, at UFC 261.

One of only three leg breaks we’ve seen in the UFC, and it was suffered by Chris Weidman.

Be forewarned, this is really hard to watch.

The first fighter in @ufc history to win without a single strike thrown #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zxyu5XhYu3 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 25, 2021

Thankfully, Chris came through surgery ok, and shared the x-rays to prove it.

And, he appears to be in good spirits, all things considered.

“It’s pretty brutal, but I’m gonna get through it… Trying to find the blessing in disguise, the silver lining of this.”@chrisweidman provided an update from the hospital on his leg injury suffered at #UFC261 and a possible recovery timeline. pic.twitter.com/WpPuGKpOSN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 26, 2021

There’s been kind words sent his way from the MMA community, including the dude whose leg he kicked on Saturday, Uriah Hall.

Uriah Hall noted the interwoven paths of Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman and himself, and once again wished Weidman well in recovery.



(via @UriahHallMMA) pic.twitter.com/OdTJRukm2z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2021

And, Anderson Silva, who knows this pain all too well, suffering the same injury while in the cage with Weidman, weirdly enough.

Anderson Silva posted a message to Chris Weidman after Weidman severely injured his leg at #UFC261



Weidman was Silva's opponent seven years ago at UFC 168 when Silva suffered a similar-looking injury. pic.twitter.com/hqtxTsnOep — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021

As for his road back? According to Chris, it’s going to be a long one.

“I think it’s gonna be eight weeks until I can walk without crutches and stuff, and drive and all that,” Weidman said. “And then as far as actually training, I don’t know. They said between six and 12 months, I’ll be good to go. I’m trying to find the blessing in disguise, the silver lining of this. “Honestly, as soon as it happened and I hit the floor and seen what happened to my leg and the pain started hitting me, I was just trying to put my mind on something positive that’s gonna come out of this. Hopefully, something’s gonna come out of this that’s good. But man, this is not fun, I can’t believe it happened.”

Oh, and one more thing. Don’t buy THIS bullshit that Weidman celebrated snapping Silva’s leg in 2013.

For some reason this pic has largely been scrubbed from the internet. THIS is what happened once Weidman realized what had actually happened. He expressed great concern for Silva. That's among the reasons why Silva, in turn, expressed well wishes for Weidman this last weekend. pic.twitter.com/ewihD04K8j — Jesse Scheckner 🗞️ (@JesseScheckner) April 26, 2021

Wishing one of the classiest, toughest dudes in the game a speedy recovery.