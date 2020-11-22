LOOK: Colorado Got Their First In N Out Burger Locations, Which Led To Brawls & 12 Hour Lineups!
14 hours for a burger? I mean, it’s not just any burger. But still.
Colorado got its first two In N Out Burger locations this past weekend. And boy, did Colorado ever fail to play it cool.
So an In-N-Out opened up in Colorado today....we heard the line was a 12 hour wait😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/2VWFGOs2oO— łŁ$Ð💦📸🎥 (@ilovesickdrops) November 21, 2020
Just a small section of the line here at the grand opening of In-N-Out in Colorado Springs this morning. The first drive thru customer started waiting in line on Tuesday. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/TnuMXdaPxJ— khklann (@khklann) November 20, 2020
And, of course, it led to parking lot brawls. Because America.
Who said it’d be a good idea to open an #InNOut in Aurora ??😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ESFEy4bmBE— Monica (@monica9147) November 20, 2020
And what a nightmare for local law enforcement. Hope these guys got some burgers for handling all of the pandemonium that comes with a new In N Out location.
It’s official, traffic is double double animal style right now all around the mall. We are on hand helping manage the massive traffic response. Be patient and be kind. Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you. https://t.co/p2wlfhTvVM pic.twitter.com/e9QxnFaRdF— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020
🚨 UPDATE 🚨 IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint.— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020
Merica gonna 'Merica.
