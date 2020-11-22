iHeartRadio

LOOK: Colorado Got Their First In N Out Burger Locations, Which Led To Brawls & 12 Hour Lineups!

in-n-out-fight2

14 hours for a burger? I mean, it’s not just any burger. But still. 

Colorado got its first two In N Out Burger locations this past weekend. And boy, did Colorado ever fail to play it cool.

 

 

And, of course, it led to parking lot brawls. Because America.

And what a nightmare for local law enforcement. Hope these guys got some burgers for handling all of the pandemonium that comes with a new In N Out location. 

Merica gonna 'Merica. 

