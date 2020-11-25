LOOK Connor McDavid's New Mansion Is...Something
When you’re as rich and as talented as Conor McDavid is, I don’t suppose anyone can tell you how to live. Figuratively, or literally. So his new house? As much as it may look like a Bond villain’s lair, you can rest assured, McJesus likely doesn’t give a shit what you and I think.
connor mcdavid got a house with the most threatening aura known to man pic.twitter.com/TTq0BtuIK4— sarah (@claudgiroux) November 24, 2020
Some more pics... pic.twitter.com/dpaN7grJdM— Sports Archivist (@ArchivistSports) November 24, 2020
Round 2 pic.twitter.com/K8SbFVblBk— Sports Archivist (@ArchivistSports) November 24, 2020
The whole thing was designed by Conor's girlfriend, who took EDify (& the rest of the Internet) on a tour of the pad.
As 23-year old interior designer Lauren Kyle — McDavid’s longtime girlfriend — welcomes me into the 8,000-square-foot mansion she designed, she’s rightly amused by my suggestion that hockey royalty must have hockey regalia adorning the walls. “Connor doesn’t like showing off hockey memorabilia,” she says.
You can read/see the full tour HERE.
If you think Connor McDavid's house is weird, wait until you see John Tavares' house pic.twitter.com/tCuQk3QHnm— Mogilny's Oversized Driver (@latursk) November 24, 2020
