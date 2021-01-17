iHeartRadio

LOOK: Conor McGregor Arrived On Fight Island On A Big Ass Yacht!

EkNbpBaXcAAycA9

It’s a weird time of year. The Christmas hype is gone, there’s not a ton of excitement on deck in the calendar, and we’re still grappling with a pandemic, too. Hope you’re holding up ok, dudes.

Thankfully, this isn’t just a boring mid-January week. It’s a Conor McGregor fight week.

We haven’t seen this Irishman in the Octagon since early last year, when he dispatched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in less than two minutes.

And the big talk on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island was about his arrival.

 

 

Assuming it’s the Lamborghini yacht he bought last year (imagine buying a fucking sea Lambo in the middle of a pandemic?), the thing is pretty badass.

 

 

They call it the “supercar of the sea”.

 

 

Should be a fun week, for a few reasons.

 

 

Happy McGregor Fight Week, dudes!

