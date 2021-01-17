LOOK: Conor McGregor Arrived On Fight Island On A Big Ass Yacht!

It’s a weird time of year. The Christmas hype is gone, there’s not a ton of excitement on deck in the calendar, and we’re still grappling with a pandemic, too. Hope you’re holding up ok, dudes.

Thankfully, this isn’t just a boring mid-January week. It’s a Conor McGregor fight week.

We haven’t seen this Irishman in the Octagon since early last year, when he dispatched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in less than two minutes.

And the big talk on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island was about his arrival.

.@TheNotoriousMMA is scheduled to arrive at Yas Island at Midnight tonight — Abu Dhabi, UAE time. That is 3:00P EST/Noon PST. In a shocking turn of events his mode of transportation is a yacht. And it’s big! #UFC257 — Charlie Moynihan (@MoynihanCharles) January 17, 2021

Assuming it’s the Lamborghini yacht he bought last year (imagine buying a fucking sea Lambo in the middle of a pandemic?), the thing is pretty badass.

Inside Conor McGregor's bespoke luxury Lamborghini yacht dubbed 'Supercar of the Sea'https://t.co/tngmxgT5az pic.twitter.com/m6lSzcQ00Z — Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) October 13, 2020

They call it the “supercar of the sea”.

Happy birthday Da, sorry I missed it again @almagags pic.twitter.com/yCRzlQoCoK — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 17, 2021

Should be a fun week, for a few reasons.

UFC will host a #UFC257 press conference with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker on Thursday at 8am ET. Should be some fun scenes with that. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 15, 2021

Holloway says after the fight that he’s sticking around for 257 and if anything happens to McGregor or Kattar he’ll be ready to go. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov told Dana White yesterday, per White: I’m going to watch the two lightweight fights at 257. If these guys do something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight I’ll fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 16, 2021

“I know he’s hoping it’s a war and a dragged out war back-and-forth. I am actually excited about that also. I wouldn’t be against that. I’d actually love that."@TheNotoriousMMA says he would "relish" a war with Dustin Poirier at #UFC257 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/A0ZmDmw8Tf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 17, 2021

Happy McGregor Fight Week, dudes!