LOOK: Conor McGregor's Walkout Shirt For UFC 246 Is...Well, Awful.

Look, as a general rule, I try to be pretty careful about criticizing work that I’ve never done, or could not do. And I’ve never designed a t-shirt for a UFC fighter, nor do I think I could.

But, MAN. Conor McGregor returns to the UFC Octagon next weekend, and his walkout shirt? It’s just awful, you guys.

And yes, it’s real. Painfully real, and ready for order, just in case you happen to like it: https://ufcstore.com/collections/fighter_conor-mcgregor/products/ufcfmz0017-mens-reebok-conor-mcgregor-black-ufc-246-legacy-series-walkout-jersey

I know fashion is subjective, but many, many others have deemed this a monstrosity as well. Look no further than Twitter.

I think after all these years, the one constant in Reebok shortcomings is they don't do creative well. They've got some stuff that's simple and clean, but when it comes to creative design, they're just not good at it. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 6, 2020

Reebok’s got to get USADA to start drug testing their graphic designers cuz whoever made that shirt and thought it was good is on entirely too much drugs. — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 6, 2020

Wait. Conor McGregor is really walking out in this shirt?



Say what you will about him, but he clearly takes fashion pretty seriously. Legitimately can't fathom him walking out with this Bitmoji lookin ass print on his shirt... https://t.co/ttZzW79VkG — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) January 6, 2020

McGregor fights always bring out the fanboys. But only the most delusional of the bunch will wear that trash ass Nickelodeon coloring book Reebok shirt — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) January 6, 2020

The intimidating face of MOTIVATED CONOR pic.twitter.com/O2N0KC4J1J — Live Free or Fight (@LivefreeorMMA) January 7, 2020

And Twitter’s got a point. There’s a ton of talented artists out there that could do much, much better than this. Take BossLogic, for instance.

Anyway, I don’t expect any of this to get you psyched for the return of “The Notorious”, so how about the full fight video from his rematch against Nate Diaz? That’s up for free on the UFC’s YouTube channel right now.

Here’s hoping the fight is a whole lot prettier than the fighter attire next Saturday night.