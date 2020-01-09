iHeartRadio
LOOK: Conor McGregor's Walkout Shirt For UFC 246 Is...Well, Awful.

Look, as a general rule, I try to be pretty careful about criticizing work that I’ve never done, or could not do. And I’ve never designed a t-shirt for a UFC fighter, nor do I think I could.

But, MAN. Conor McGregor returns to the UFC Octagon next weekend, and his walkout shirt? It’s just awful, you guys.

And yes, it’s real. Painfully real, and ready for order, just in case you happen to like it: https://ufcstore.com/collections/fighter_conor-mcgregor/products/ufcfmz0017-mens-reebok-conor-mcgregor-black-ufc-246-legacy-series-walkout-jersey

I know fashion is subjective, but many, many others have deemed this a monstrosity as well. Look no further than Twitter.

And Twitter’s got a point. There’s a ton of talented artists out there that could do much, much better than this. Take BossLogic, for instance. 

Anyway, I don’t expect any of this to get you psyched for the return of “The Notorious”, so how about the full fight video from his rematch against Nate Diaz? That’s up for free on the UFC’s YouTube channel right now. 

Here’s hoping the fight is a whole lot prettier than the fighter attire next Saturday night.

