LOOK: Cool Ranch Doritos Are BACK, & There's A Bunch Of Ways To Cook With Them!

If you'd been finding it hard to locate Cool Ranch Doritos lately, you're not going crazy. The good news? They're baaaaaack.

 

 

Apparently, Doritos had to focus on their top three flavours, Nacho Cheese, Sweet Chili Heat, and Zesty Cheese. Other flavours fell by the wayside, because of increased demand from hungry, quarantined Canadians

Yesterday, when we mentioned this on the show, we started getting texts about different ways to work Doritos into cooking. And so, I fell down a very delicious rabbit hole...

And if that's not enough to make you hungry, how about 32 recipes for cooking with Doritos

Oh, and apparently you can use chips for grilling, too.