LOOK: Dave Grohl Lends His Throne To A Heroic Metalhead!

You’ve gotta love this, for a few reasons. First, because it’s another case of Dave Grohl being a good dude. And second, because he’s showing support to another good dude, and a hero at that.

Remember Dave’s throne that he took on tour after breaking his leg in Europe?

Well, the throne’s still in use.

More, from Guitar World:

On how it came into his possession, Wall said he made a comment on social media about using Grohl’s throne for future gigs, which caught the attention of Foo Fighters’ management and subsequently Grohl himself. “He called me from the MTV VMA awards and [Grohl] said, ‘I’ll ship that throne up to you at my expense,” Wall told King5. "There are three people who have used it. There's Dave Grohl, Axl Rose in Guns N' Roses, and me."

And, it’s actually not the first time Dave’s lent the throne to someone who needed it. Axl Rose borrowed it:

As did country act Old Dominion.

What a guy.

