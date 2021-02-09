LOOK: Did You Hear The One About The Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue In Her Hair?

Honestly, this is the kind of Internet corner I’d have preferred not to wander into. But here we are, and if I had to learn about Gorilla Glue Girl, dammit, so do you.

She wound up at the hospital after this attempt at notoriety. Which, I suppose, was a success?

And now, according to TMZ, she’s getting some help from a doctor, pro-bono.

“We've learned Tessica Brown's got an offer from Dr. Michael Obeng, who says he can fix her problems with a lengthy procedure. We're told Tessica is flying Wednesday from Louisiana to Los Angeles to have the procedure done, and the good doc estimates it will take 2 or 3 days to completely rid her hair of Gorilla Glue. Remember ... Tessica says her hair's been stuck in place for about a month, ever since substituting Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive for her normal hair spray. She says home remedies and a trip to the ER yielded no results. Our sources say Dr. Obeng feels so bad for Tessica, he's performing the procedure for free. It's no small gesture, we're told the estimated cost is $12,500. Rubbing alcohol hasn't worked on Tessica's Gorilla Glue hairdo, but we're told Dr. Obeng is confident he can remove the product using medical-grade glue remover.”

What a time to be alive. Hopefully aliens are watching, because this whole thing should deter them from attempting to find intelligent life on this planet.