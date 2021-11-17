LOOK: DJ Khaled's In The Chicken Wing Game, And He's Brought It To Calgary!

DJ Khaled’s coming to Calgary.

Well, his wings are. As it turns out, the dude best known for shouting his own name over some of the biggest songs of the last ten years is a bit of a chicken wing connoisseur. So much so, in fact, that he’s launched his own wing restaurant, ‘Another Wing’. And yes, they’re coming to town. More, from Daily Hive:

Another Wing’s menu features bone-in and boneless wings in seven signature flavours like Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Don’t Quit Nashville Hot, You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Siracha, and the signature They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO, which are made with a combination of black truffles, parmesan, and buffalo sauce.

As for sides, customers can choose from Spicy Togarashi Fries, Jalapeno Cheese Fries, Truffle Parm Fries, and Onion Rings. Finish your meal off with an order of their fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Wing lovers can order individual items or choose from combos like the All I Do is Wing or Major Key Meal, a 10- or 24-piece option with two sauce flavours, sides, drinks, and dessert.

“By launching on three continents and 165 locations at the same time, REEF is sharing with the world how brands can use our platform to scale with unprecedented speed and minimal capital investment. At REEF, we are truly connecting the world to your block.”