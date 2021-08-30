LOOK: Doesn't This Alabama Cop Look Exactly Like The Rock?

How about The Rock, kicking it with local law enforcement in Alabama?

More, from The Toronto Sun:

Eric Fields, 37, a patrol lieutenant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, could easily pass for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. It’s been a “running joke” over the last few years but he’s finally getting the global attention he deserves. “I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told AL.com. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

No reaction from The Rock…yet. You’ve gotta think, with that dude’s charisma and social media presence, it’s probably only a matter of time. In the meantime, if you wanna follow The Rock’s doppelgänger, here’s his Twitter and Instagram handles.