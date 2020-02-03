LOOK: Dunkaroos Are Making A Comeback In 2020!

I’m not sure if they’ve done studies on how much nostalgia the human brain can handle before spontaneously combusting, but hot on the heels of news that Emilio Estevez will be reprising his role as Gordon Bombay in Disney+’s reboot of The Mighty Ducks…we get another seismic piece of nostalgia news.

Dunkaroos are coming back, baby.

And man, they know exactly who’s feeling those nostalgic butterflies in their stomach.

The year is 1997. Your Tamagotchi is thriving. You just set a new personal best with your Bop It. Your mom packed Dunkaroos in your lunch. Everyone at school wants to be your friend. Life is good.



The year is 2020. You just found out Dunkaroos are coming back. Life is good. — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020

So far, it’s only confirmed for America. But if there was ever a reason for a road trip to Montana, this might be it.

And who knows, maybe Canada’s getting Dunkaroos back, too, although they’ve only been off of Canadian shelves for a couple of years. At least now the Internet can stop trying to recreate one of the fondest memories that 90s kids possess.