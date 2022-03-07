LOOK: Eau Claire Distillery Unveils A Special Whisky For International Womens Day!

Happy International Women’s Day!

Women make this world go around, and one day is hardly enough to extol the virtues of all of the great women we’ve got in our community. But dammit, we’re gonna try.

Which includes spotlighting some women making some killer whisky. Meet Caitlin Quinn, Master Distiller at Eau Claire Distillery.

Learn more about Caitlin on our latest Instagram post: https://t.co/uuqvEQdxmq pic.twitter.com/ZDVsZjwmoS — EauClaireDistillery (@EauClaireCraft) March 2, 2022

And, from Caitlin and a few of her fantastic female coworkers, a special whiskey or IWD 2022. More, from Eat North:

“This week, Eau Claire Distillery announced the upcoming launch of a new single malt whisky that was created by a trio of the award-winning Alberta distillery’s all-women team to celebrate International Women’s Day. Each element of the Yours Truly whisky was carefully curated and crafted in a joint effort between Eau Claire Master Distiller Caitlin Quinn, distiller Thecla Wiart, and apprentice distiller Alicyn Campbell. In addition to showcasing the women behind the scenes at Eau Claire, the distillery will also be donating $10 from each bottle sold to the Women in Need Society of Calgary. Aged in new European oak and former Bourbon and wine barrels, the single malt whisky sits at 46 per cent ABV and features flavours of honey, burnt sugar, and oak with a slightly sour twang, along with an aroma of red fruit, brown sugar, and dark chocolate on the nose.”

You can get to know more about the women that made this special whisky happen, on their Instagram page, and buy yourself a bottle in their online store.