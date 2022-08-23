LOOK: Edge Rocks Calgary Hitmen Logos In His Return To RAW!
The Rated R Superstar came home on Monday night, and did it with a nice nod to Western Canada.
It's been WAY too long...— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 23, 2022
Welcome home, @EdgeRatedR 🙌❤️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wksvTpbOfv
Fans (as you can see and hear) were pretty psyched to see Edge back in the WWE ring. And some looked a bit closer, and saw a tip of the cap to Calgary, and the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be.
Appreciating Edge’s special tights for tonight. Different spin on the Calgary Hitmen logo. Even the mask logo on the boots 🙌🏼 #WWERaw @EdgeRatedR @WHLHitmen pic.twitter.com/AQcBBs9zta— Marco (@MCerenz) August 23, 2022
Edge using the Hitmen logo on his gear for his return match in Toronto is absolutely perfect 👌🏽 https://t.co/McKELq6RND pic.twitter.com/pz2WWRX7lp— Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) August 23, 2022
The best in wrestling today @EdgeRatedR reppin’ the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be @BretHart.— Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) August 23, 2022
Hitmen 🤝 WWE https://t.co/x0BD1vReoJ
Edge rockin’ the Hitmen logo on his boots tonight. pic.twitter.com/5r4SGEY7AN— David Alter (@dalter) August 23, 2022