LOOK: Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To Fight...For Ukraine...On Twitter.

Elon Musk wants to fight Vladimir Putin…for Ukraine?

Normally, I’d warn you about this not being satire. But at this point, our world is long past that point, as we continue to seemingly live full time in a South Park episode.

And so, here we are. With one of the richest, smartest, weirdest dudes on the planet trying to pick a fight with one of Earth’s most evil, powerful leaders…for Ukraine…where else?

On Twitter.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Oh, and he doubled down, asking, “do you agree to this fight?”:

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

More, from Huffington Post:

The idea of a one-to-one fight might sound appealing to fans of bad action films, but Musk may not be the best guy to pin the hopes of a free Ukraine on. Although the 6-foot Musk towers over the 5-foot, 7-inch Putin, the Tesla CEO told podcaster Joe Rogan in 2020 that, while he lifts weights and uses a treadmill, he prefers not to exercise. More important, he’s only dabbled in fighting sports like taekwondo, karate, judo and Brazilian jiujitsu. Meanwhile, a 2014 profile of Putin claimed that the Russian president swims for two hours a day and lifts weights in the gym. He also has military training in hand-to-hand combat.

What a time to be alive.

