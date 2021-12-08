LOOK: For National Brownie Day, This Company Made The World's Largest Weed Brownie

Didn’t know yesterday was National Brownie Day. And I wouldn’t have known, or cared, were it not for the world’s largest weed brownie, as seen below:

Got a BIG sweet tooth? Bubby's Baked has just what you're craving. Happy National Brownie Day! #MariMed #edible #brownie #BubbysBaked #NationalBrownieDay $MRMD pic.twitter.com/9ruvwuQY2x

More, from USA Today:

The world's largest pot brownie was concocted and unveiled on Tuesday by a Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed, Inc. to launch its new edibles bakery brand, Bubby’s Baked.

The brownie is staggering in its sheer size, weighing 850 pounds and containing 20,000 milligrams of THC. It measures 3 feet wide and 3 feet, 15 inches tall. That completely shatters the world's previous largest brownie (243 pounds) according to the Guinness World Records.

MariMed, headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, saw its craft confectioners use the same ingredients and a similar procedure to making its smaller pot brownies, using all the typical ingredients – flour, butter, eggs, sugar – for the giant one, including the 20,000 milligrams of THC.

In total, the brownie included: 1,344 eggs, 250 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter, 5.3 pounds of vanilla extract, 81 pounds of flour, two pounds of baking powder, three pounds of salt, and 122 pounds of cocoa powder.