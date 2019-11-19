LOOK: Ford's Mustang Mach-E, The Electric Beast You Didn't Know You Needed

I’m not gonna pretend to be “Car Guy”, because car guys can always spot an imposter right away. I may not know much about cars, but I do know that a fully electric Mustang is a big deal. And in case we needed proof of that, here’s the official announcement from Ford a few days ago, that got car guys talking.

Of course, getting People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive to help you launch that thing isn’t a bad starting point, either.

Here it is. So proud to tell the world about this gorgeous machine -powerful and just a lovely piece of work. 👊🏾 The all-electric Mustang Mach-E is here!



Love it in GT Blue! 💥💥💥 Reservations live NOW: https://t.co/WWmwzjeARF

#Ad #FordProud #MustangMachE #ElectricAndUntamed pic.twitter.com/iLRZCEq1IV — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 18, 2019

And before anybody tells you this thing will be gutless, word is it’ll go 0-60 mph in about three seconds, with about 459 horsepower. Even I know that’s badass.

Apparently, the struggle with electric vehicles is that they’re not necessarily profitable for the manufacturers. But this thing will make money for Ford, right from day one, apparently. More on that, and four other things you should know about their Mach-E, HERE: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/19/mustang-mach-e-five-things-to-know-about-fords-first-all-electric-suv.html