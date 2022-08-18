LOOK: Formula One Is Headed To Vegas...And It's Not Gonna Be Cheap.

I’m not gonna sit here and pretend to be an F1 fan, or someone who knows much about the subject/sport. But what I do know for sure?

Formula One is headed to Vegas next year:

Viva Las Vegas! F1 is coming to The Strip in 2023 🎲#F1 @Vegas pic.twitter.com/QB1ZTry7cY — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022

And it’s gonna be big business, clearly.

.@MGMResortsIntl is planning to buy $20-25 million worth of @F1LasVegas tickets from @F1 so that it can create hotel+event packages for next year's race, per CEO Bill Hornbuckle.



🔳 He said rooms may cost three times their usual rate and packages could retail for up to $100,000. pic.twitter.com/azmwRSUSWZ — Adam Stern (@A_S12) August 16, 2022

A bit more, from Jalopnik:

This is just a preliminary report, and there aren’t many details yet, but it’s not terribly surprising. At the Miami Grand Prix, grandstand tickets alone ran into thousands of dollars, and most attendees have to budget for travel and lodging. At Miami, I learned that full-weekend VIP ticket packages offered by certain South Beach hotels could cost as much as $120,000.

Also, again, I have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about. But to a layman, this track looks pretty cool.

BREAKING: Formula 1 has officially announced that Las Vegas is getting a race starting in 2023.



This will be the third F1 race in the United States, alongside Austin and Miami.



It will be on a Saturday night in November, and the track runs right down the Vegas Strip.



Let's go! pic.twitter.com/TStqzgvUBf — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 31, 2022

An onboard lap of the new Las Vegas F1 circuit. What do you think to the track? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DRDIZqtVrT — WTF1 (@wtf1official) April 6, 2022

And the drivers seem psyched about heading to Vegas, too.

We surprised our drivers with some news earlier this year...



Do you think they're excited? 😂#F1 #LasVegasGP @Vegas pic.twitter.com/wkgI5FtP7a — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022

Formula One hits Las Vegas November 25, 2023.