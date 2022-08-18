iHeartRadio

LOOK: Formula One Is Headed To Vegas...And It's Not Gonna Be Cheap.

FaUimtzXEAEeffJ

I’m not gonna sit here and pretend to be an F1 fan, or someone who knows much about the subject/sport. But what I do know for sure?

Formula One is headed to Vegas next year:

 

 

And it’s gonna be big business, clearly.

 

 

A bit more, from Jalopnik:

This is just a preliminary report, and there aren’t many details yet, but it’s not terribly surprising. At the Miami Grand Prix, grandstand tickets alone ran into thousands of dollars, and most attendees have to budget for travel and lodging. At Miami, I learned that full-weekend VIP ticket packages offered by certain South Beach hotels could cost as much as $120,000.

Also, again, I have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about. But to a layman, this track looks pretty cool.

 

 

And the drivers seem psyched about heading to Vegas, too.

 

 

Formula One hits Las Vegas November 25, 2023. 

12

