LOOK: Here's Our First Look At NHL 23!

With hockey season fast approaching, this is an exciting week for fans of EA Sports' NHL franchise, as the latest cover athletes were revealed...

What’s better than one cover athlete?



Your two official #NHL23 cover athletes @tzegras11 and @nursey16 ⭐️⭐️



See the full reveal tomorrow

➡️ https://t.co/QhoZN09ldb pic.twitter.com/06XIVh92ud — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 24, 2022

And, we got our first peek at the gameplay!

An especially big thrill for Sarah Nurse, the first woman to be on the cover of a hockey video game. More, from CTV:

“We have our first female on the cover, which I'm so honoured is me,” Nurse told TSN. “Women are in this game. So now little girls can dream of being in an NHL video game and dream of being a professional hockey player.” The forward from Hamilton, Ont., was on vacation with her teammates celebrating Olympic gold when she got the call. She’d never dreamed she could one day be the face of the mega-popular video game franchise. “I, at 27 years old, placed those self-limiting beliefs on myself, that I didn't believe I could do that,” she said. "Now little girls are going to smash that.”

EA Sports NHL 23 drops October 14th.